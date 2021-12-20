Supreme Ventures Foundation donates $13 million to renovate KPH lounges

The Supreme Ventures Foundation has donated approximately $13 million to the Kingston Public Hospital to renovate and improve its main lounges for health care workers and as well as other areas.

The anaesthesia area and the nurse's lounge will also be rehabilitated.

Foundation director, Heather Goldson said it is especially important to support health care workers, during this difficult period caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our healthcare workers are consistently under tremendous pressure, and the last two years could easily be measured at the regular level multiplied by 10. We have to support them in any way we can," she said.

Head of the Department of Anaesthesia and Intensive Care at KPH, Dr Christine Stephen was grateful for the donation.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

She said the initiative will significantly improve the working conditions of doctors and nurses who spend a considerable amount of time at the hospital caring for ill patients.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com