38 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

One more COVID-19 death has been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 2,450.

The deceased is a 79-year-old man from St Mary.

Meanwhile, there were 38 new cases with ages ranging from two to 90 years, pushing the total to 92,127.

Of the new infection, 22 are women and 16 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

* St James - 7

* St Mary - 7

* Kingston and St Andrew - 6

* St Thomas - 5

* Manchester - 4

* St Elizabeth - 3

* St Catherine - 1

* Trelawny - 1

* St Ann - 1

* Hanover - 1

* Portland - 1

* Clarendon - 1

* Westmoreland - 0

A total of 871 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 4.6%.

In the meantime, there were 296 more recoveries, increasing the total to 64,300.

Some 97 persons are in hospital with 22 being moderately ill, 11 severely ill and two critically ill.

One person is in government quarantine, while 18,847 are at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.