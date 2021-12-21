Couple murdered in Westmoreland

A man and his common-law wife were murdered in Kingswood district in Westmoreland last night.

It is reported that about 9:30 p.m. Antony Calder, 45, and Shellett Reid, 33, drove up to their house and the man exited the vehicle to open a chained gate to the yard.

While doing so, the man was pounced upon by gunmen who opened fire hitting him multiple times.

Reid who was still inside the vehicle was also shot.

- Hopeton Bucknor

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.