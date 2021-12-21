Fire razes old Labour Ministry building in Central Kingston

The old Ministry of Labour and Social Security building at the intersection of North and East streets in central Kingston has gone up in flames.

After receiving a call at 1:05 a.m. Tuesday, two units were initially dispatched to the site but firefighters called for reinforcement, said District Officer F. Bennett of the York Park Fire Station.

Twenty-eight firefighters and four units in total — three from York Park and another from Rollington Town — battled the blaze.

The cause of the fire was not immediately ascertained.

