Indian High Commission rolls out free medical camps

The Indian High Commission to Jamaica has continued its efforts to introduce free medical camps across the island. Held to mark the country’s 75th anniversary of independence, the high commission organised three medical camps in Kingston on Sunday.

Members of the public received free medical consultation basic tests and free medications for a range of ailments including hypertension and diabetes.

Charge d’Affairs for the Indian High Commission Prathit Misra explained that these efforts were a part of the drive to foster closer diplomatic relations between Jamaica and India.

He told The Gleaner: “Across the three medical camps, we are expecting to see at least 500 patients today because we have at least 10 doctors, about 10 nurses, three pharmacists and volunteers. Overall, from this camp what we hope to achieve is better camaraderie between the Indian community in Jamaica and the Jamaican people.”

The diplomat also revealed that the Indian High Commission aims to provide an additional 10 scholarships for Jamaican students who are interested in studying a technical master’s degree programme at an Indian university.

In January this year, the high commission conducted 13 simultaneous medical camps across Jamaica where 1,500 persons received free check-ups and medication.

He added that conducting several camps simultaneous proved difficult as resources were stretched thin, so he decided to switch approaches by conducting two to three camps monthly, with plans in place to visit St James next month, followed by Manchester and other parishes.

Vermont Murray, project manager of the Good Samaritan Inn, which was one of the medical camp sites, expressed appreciation that the Indian High Commission could support the clinic once again especially since the organisation celebrates its 14th anniversary on Thursday.

Murray said: “We are so happy to have the Indian High Commission, and it is the continuation of a partnership. Earlier this year, they provided 750 meals, and we did it right through the entire week.”

Rain could not stop some residents who braved the weather from visiting the Constant Spring Library, another medical camp site. By mid-day, 50 persons had visited the location to receive treatment.

Dr Kedambady Ram Shetty, one of the Indian doctors who volunteered at the site, said the turnout was very positive. The doctor, who has been living in Jamaica for the past 20 years, said that this was a very good opportunity to help the community.

Councillor for the Norbrook Division, Susan Senior, expressed appreciation for this effort as, following the closure of the Cassava Piece Health Centre, residents have faced challenges accessing medical care, especially since the pandemic as the closest clinics are located some distance away.

She said: “This is a good gesture. For me, it is Christmas coming to us in a positive way, and I am always appreciative to the Indian High Commission and the team for extending their courtesy to the Cassava Piece community.”

She is renewing her call for the creation of a new health centre that would serve residents and make healthcare more accessible.

Among the members of the public who received treatment was 57-year-old Everton Dobson who carried his three-year-old daughter to the medical camp. He said that the location was convenient for him as he had been jaded by his experiences in the public healthcare system.

He told The Gleaner that in June, he and his wife had to wait six hours to receive treatment at the University Hospital of the West Indies. He stated, “This is a great opportunity to take advantage of. To me, this is a benefit. The service was quick, prompt, and beneficial to all who came here.”

