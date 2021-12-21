M16 rifle seized in St Andrew community, seven men arrested

Seven men were arrested on Monday in an operation in Riverton City, St Andrew which saw the seizure of an M16 rifle and scores of rounds of ammunition.

The operation, which was led by the police's Specialized Operations Branch, got under way about 10:45 a.m.

The police say the M16 rifle and fifty-one 5.56 rounds of ammunition were seized during a search of a premises on Trelawny Avenue in the community.

The identities of the men arrested are being withheld as detectives continue their investigation.

