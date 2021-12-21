Mustard Seed Children’s Home residents get Christmas cheer

WESTERN BUREAU:

Overcast skies and the threat of rain could not dampen Sunday’s Christmas cheer at the Mustard Seed Children’s Home in Adelphi, St James, where representatives of the Janet Richards Foundation and the Usain Bolt Foundation came together to give the home’s young residents some much-welcomed holiday cheer.

The home’s 32 wards and 29 members of staff received over $300,000 in gifts to include games, toys, clothing, and toiletries. The children also got to meet with Santa Claus and were treated to musical selections from Montego Bay-based gospel group Adoracion, which sang renditions of Every Praise Is to Our God, Joy to The World, Jingle Bells, and Ancient of Days.

ENDURING LOVE

Despite the limited amount of physical interaction with the children due to COVID-19 protocols, Janet Richards, founder of the Janet Richards Foundation and a long-time supporter of the Mustard Seed Children’s Home, assured the young residents of her enduring love and care for them.

“I want to thank the Almighty God for making this possible and for keeping you, my children. I stand here feeling in awe because when I came here this afternoon and saw the rain setting up, I said ‘Lord, hold it’, and I give God the glory that there is no rain,” Richards told the children.

“To my children, you know I love you very much, and I wish I could come closer to you,” she added.

Meanwhile, in an address delivered via telephone, Winsome Wilkins, chairman of the Usain Bolt Foundation, praised the home’s staff for their dedicated service to the young wards.

“I wish to commend the caregivers as the work you are doing is not easy, but you continue to do it because of your love, dedication, and commitment. We want to thank you as you are helping to bring joy to those children who may not be as able-bodied as we are,” said Wilkins.

Sunday’s Christmas treat was the latest outreach initiative to the home by the Janet Richards and Usain Bolt foundations. The visit is one of various charity projects that Richards has overseen for the home’s residents and for other at-risk children in St James and Hanover since 2008.

Cordell Howell-Huie, administrator of the Mustard Seed Children’s Home, voiced deep gratitude to both foundations on behalf of her workers and the residents.

“It is a season of giving and it is also a season where we extend our gratitude to the givers. We want you to know that nothing you do for your residents goes unnoticed,” said Howell-Huie.

The Janet Richards Foundation was officially registered in June 2019, and the Usain Bolt Foundation, formed in honour of national sprint sensation Usain Bolt, was founded in 2010.