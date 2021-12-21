Single father wants TV, dresser for daughter’s room

Chris Bailey has been taking care of his daughter solo since she was born.

With his daughter unable to walk properly at the time, he patiently assisted her off the bed and guided her until she was able to make her first steps.

He is self-taught in performing all the tasks necessary for the grooming of girls.

Plaiting hair was a challenge for him, but he got himself a doll and did a lot of practising until he was satisfied. He then applied the newly-learned skill to his daughter’s hair.

Bailey, in an interview with The Gleaner, said it has not been easy taking care of his now four-year old Chrissy, noting that getting food and other supplies “kinda rough”.

“More time mi affi go far out fi go mek mi like side hustling. Mi help miself right through, and God provide. Mi love mi child and she love mi,” he shared.

USED TO GET HELP

Bailey, who said he hails from a good home, noted that he grew up in Bird’s Hill, Clarendon, and his family normally attends the Seventh-day Adventist Church there.

However, he said that over the years, most of them migrated, others relocated to various parts of the island, and he, too, came to live in the Rose Hall, Free Town area.

He said he used to get some level of assistance from his relatives in Jamaica and those overseas, but since the COVID-19 pandemic, many are no longer in a position to assist.

“So mi just hold up mi head and tell God fi gi mi strength fi help har. Mi never worry, and mi never lick har from she born, ‘cause mi love har bad, and tru dat mi nuh leave har wid nobody. I nuh trust nobody,” he told The Gleaner.

With days to go to Christmas Day, Bailey said he would like his daughter to get a flat-screen television in her room, as well as a dresser or chest of drawers to store her clothes.

He said his dream is to see her have a room set up with her own things.

Bailey, who farms, takes on landscaping work and does tiling, said he welcomes any of those jobs. Furthermore, he would love to get a few cows that he could rear to supplement his income.

With school set to reopen on Monday, January 3, he said he still has not got three of the books his daughter will need and is hoping she can have them.

Asked if there is anyone he would want to reach out to, Bailey only had words for the mother of his child, to remind her that she has a child.

“You see har madda, a just she mi woulda sey something to. She go weh lef’ di baby, and she don’t even call and sey happy birthday.”

Bailey said from the little he makes each Christmas,, he tries to set aside something so that he can treat her – whether with chicken from KFC or ice cream. This year, he plans on doing the same, but if Santa’s elves can give a helping hand he would be grateful.

