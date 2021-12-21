St James cabbie charged with rape, abduction of teen

Twenty-four-year-old Shemar Winter, a taxi operator of Tank Road in Cambridge, St James, has been arrested and charged with forcible abduction and rape in relation to a teen girl.

The charges stem from an incident in his community on Monday, December 13.

Reports from the St James Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) are that a teenager was walking along the roadway when she was offered a ride by Winter.

It is further alleged that Winter subsequently drove to a lonely area in the community where he raped the teen.

A report was made to the police and an investigation was launched.

Winter was arrested on Thursday, December 16 along Barnett Street in the parish, after he was pointed out by the teen.

He was later charged.

His court date is being finalised.

