Taxi operator gunned down in Clarendon

A taxi operator of Savannah Cross, Clarendon is the latest victim of gun violence in the central parish.

The deceased has been identified as 36-old Jermaine Patterson, otherwise called 'Twillie', who was shot and killed by unknown assailants in his community last night.

Reports from the May Pen Police are that about 9:00 p.m., Patterson was outside a business establishment eating when armed men pounced upon him and demanded his vehicle.

It is alleged that Patterson entered the vehicle and attempted to drive away when he was shot in the head.

He was assisted to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

