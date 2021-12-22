99 new COVID-19 cases, no death recorded

Jamaica on Tuesday recorded 99 new cases of COVID-19, with ages ranging from four to 89 years, pushing the total to 92,226.

Of the new infections, 45 are men and 54 are women.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St James -33

* Kingston and St Andrew - 24

* Westmoreland - 18

* St Ann - 16

* St Catherine - 3

* St Mary - 2

* Hanover - 1

* Trelawny - 1

* Portland - 1

* St Thomas - 0

* Clarendon - 0

* Manchester - 0

* St Elizabeth - 0

A total of 1,702 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 6.8%.

Meanwhile, no additional death was recorded, keeping the tally at 2,450.

However, one more fatality has been recorded as a coincidental death, increasing that figure to 349.

In the meantime, there were 134 more recoveries, increasing the total to 64,434.

Some 96 persons are in hospital with 23 being moderately ill, 12 severely ill and one critically ill.

One person is in government quarantine and 19,293 persons are at home.

