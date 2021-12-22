Cop charged with sex assault of minor gets $250,000 bail

A policeman charged with the sexual assault of a minor was granted bail in the sum of $250,000 with surety in the St Catherine Parish Court on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Corporal Miguel Morris of the Elletson Road Police Station.

The 40-year-old cop appeared before Parish Judge Natalie Creary-Dixon.

Attorney-at-law Everton Dewar made a successful bail application, which was granted on condition that Morris surrenders his travel documents and report twice weekly to the Bog Walk police.

The allegations are that in April 2017, the complainant reported that the accused sexually assaulted the 13-year-old.

A formal complaint was made and a file compiled and sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A ruling was handed down on Friday, December 17 that Morris be charged with sexual touching and grievous sexual assault.

