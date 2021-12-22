Former postal worker freed of ganja charges

A former postal worker who was accused of attempting to smuggle 18 pounds of ganja to Canada via DHL was on Tuesday freed in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court.

Forty-three-year-old Pete St Morgan, who was employed at the Meadowbridge Post Office in St Andrew, was found not guilty of charges of possession of ganja, dealing in ganja, and taking steps to export ganja.

The prosecution had led evidence that Morgan in April 2019 sent off a package which was later discovered with ganja hidden in a false compartment.

Following investigations, Morgan was arrested and charged.

However, he had maintained that he did not know ganja was in the package and that it was a family member who asked him to ship the item.

During the trial on Tuesday, Morgan's attorney Richard Lynch argued that there was insufficient material to support the claim that his client knew that ganja was in the package.

The trial judge, in delivering her verdict, was of the view that the prosecutor had not proven in all the circumstances that Morgan would have known that ganja was in the package.

He was then freed.

