Guyana announces one-month tax-free salary for some uniformed groups

President of Guyana Irfaan Ali on Wednesday announced a one-month tax-free salary for all members of the joint services.

The Joint Services comprise the Guyana Defence Force, the Guyana Police Force, the Guyana Prison Service and the Guyana Fire Service.

The announcement came a day after Ali announced a two-week tax free bonus for all health care workers for their services amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ali was speaking during the Guyana Defence Force's annual Christmas luncheon.

He said the tax-free salary is in addition to the seven per cent pay increase announced earlier this month and paid along with the December salaries.

Last year, the Joint Services received a two-week tax-free bonus from the government.

President Ali gave no other details, including the total sum of this latest payout or the number of military personnel who will benefit from the tax-free salary.

On Tuesday, Ali said the two-week tax free bonus to health care workers would result in approximately GUY$612 million (US$1 = GUY$208.74) to an estimated 9,200 health care workers.

It also complements the seven per cent retroactive bonus they had already received this month.

The seven per cent salary increase to 50,000 public servants will cost the country an estimated GUY$10.5 billion.

