Kingston chef charged for robbing, beating elderly man

Kingston chef 33-year-old Edward Daley, otherwise called 'Junior', has been charged in relation to the beating and robbery of an elderly man.

Daley, who is from Charles Street, is charged with robbery with aggravation, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The police report that on Monday, December 13, Daley, armed with a firearm and knife, was allegedly among a group of men who robbed the senior citizen of his cell phone, jewellery and money.

The elderly man was also beaten up during the attack.

The police were summoned and he was taken to hospital where he was admitted.

Upon being released from hospital, the elderly man saw Daley and pointed him out to the police.

Daley was then arrested and charged.

