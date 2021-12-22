Major St Ann towns prepare for shopping rush

ST ANN’S BAY, St Ann:

The annual festive season traffic changes in St Ann, from December 20 to January 1, 2022, affects St Ann’s Bay, Ocho Rios, and Brown’s Town. The changes were left to the discretion of the police. Up to Monday afternoon, there were no changes in St Ann’s Bay and Ocho Rios.

Some of the scheduled changes are:

St Ann’s Bay

The following streets in St Ann’s Bay will be converted to one-way: Marcus Garvey Way, Park Avenue, Main Street from intersection of Church Street to Bravo Street.

Marcus Garvey Way will be closed to vehicular traffic on Christmas Eve, from 7 a.m. to midnight.

Ocho Rios

– One-way from Main Street along Old Buckfield Road, exiting at the transport centre.

– No left turn for vehicles exiting Ocho Rios Market car park and Rexo Plaza on Main Street.

– No exit from James Avenue at clock tower.

– No right turn from Point Plaza or Simmonds Plaza on to Main Street.

– No entry to Eight Rivers Plaza from the bypass or Graham Street at the stop light; entry from Perth Road (Pink House).

Brown’s Town

– Detour entering Brown’s Town from the north coast, at the Cool Oasis gas station, heading easterly along Huntley Avenue; turn at Liberty Drive through to Orange Hill to Top Road.

– No parking between Cool Oasis gas station and Minard Hill intersection.

– Addison Park to be used as paid parking area.

