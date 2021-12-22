Manchester readies for busy streets

MANDEVILLE, Manchester:

With a significant increase in vehicular and pedestrian traffic expected in the Mandeville town centre over the Christmas holidays, the Manchester Municipal Corporation has already implemented several road traffic changes.

According to CEO of the corporation, Winston Palmer, South Race Course Road has been made a one-way route, going west to east, from Caledonia Road on to Hargreaves Avenue since December 15, and will remain in effect until December 26.

“During the period, motorists travelling along Main Street on to Beaumont Drive, in the vicinity of the Manchester Credit Union, and from Park Crescent on to Beaumont Drive, are only allowed to turn right on to Hargreaves Avenue.

Palmer said there will be no left turn from South Race Course Road on to Caledonia Road.

He added that the following roadways will be closed to vehicular traffic, except for emergency vehicles, from Friday at 5 p.m. to Sunday at 6 a.m.:

– Manchester Road in the vicinity of Willowgate into the town centre.

– Main Street into the town centre.

– Manchester Road in the vicinity of the Bashco store.

Mandeville Mayor Donovan Mitchell said the closure of these roads is to facilitate persons who are shopping and plying their wares and need to walk freely.

“That’s the best we can do at this time, and we are asking the motorists and the general public to understand,” Mitchell said.

With a section of the road along Main Street only open during the season to facilitate emergency vehicles, particularly the fire department, Mitchell said there should be an increase in police patrols.

