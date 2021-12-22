Meadowbrook High School brings Christmas cheer to 100 students

The staff and past students association of Meadowbrook High School brought Christmas cheer to 100 students with the distribution of food packages on Monday.

Project lead, Natalie Moore, explained that many parents have lost their jobs since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the question that lingered in her mind was, “What could we as staff do to help, even more than we normally do?

“When school is in session and we are face to face, there are many things we do. Teachers pay school fees, exam fees, get uniforms, shoes and lunches for our students, so we know that there is a need,” she said.

Moore, who is also head of the school’s mathematics department, recalled that last Christmas, the school was able to prepare food packages for 30 students, within two weeks.

“This year we aimed to assist 100 students and the response from corporate Jamaica was tremendous,” Moore said.

The Christmas treat was made possible through sponsorship from Jamaica Broilers (Best Dressed Chicken), Citidental, Food For The Poor, Global Oved Dei Seminary and University, Hi-Lo Food Stores, Moore Eubanks Moore Attorney-at-Law, Moore’s Transport Services, New Future Foundation Jamaica Chapter, PriceSmart, Boulevard United Church and individual sponsors.

Each package contained a whole chicken, oil, rice, cornmeal, flour, frankfurters, peas and canned food, among other items.

SPECIAL PACKAGES FOR HOMES

Moore added that special packages have also been prepared for Annie Dawson Home for Girls and Glenhope Place of Safety.

“Here at Meadowbrook High School, we have a family approach where every student, and by extension their family, is a part of our family and our intention is to make this project an annual one,” Moore said.

Parent Ovardo Purrier expressed gratitude for the package he and his son received.

“It will stop a gap until the new year. Even if there isn’t any money, we will have some food,” he said with a smile.

A mother, who asked not to be named, told The Gleaner that she was extremely grateful for the food package ahead of the Christmas weekend.

“I just lost my son’s father and it is a sad time for us. The helping hand that he would’ve come in with is not there any more, so I give God thanks that Meadowbrook has shown that they care. My son and I will be able to have a good meal this festive season,” she said.

Another parent, Ralson McKenzie, said he was thankful for the charity extended to his family.

“In a time like this, it is wonderful to see that they are concerned about our needs. It will surely help us as we prepare Christmas dinner,” he said.

