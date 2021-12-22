Pregnancy Resource Centre gets $100,000 donation from WGA

WESTERN BUREAU:

The Montego Bay-based Pregnancy Resource Centre of Jamaica (PRCJ) has received special commendations for its work, along with a $100,000 donation, from the Western Gynaecology Association (WGA) in recognition of the centre’s mission to help teenage mothers since it started operating in 2006.

The donation was made last Thursday evening during an appreciation and awards dinner, held at the Bellefield Great House, to honour several of the WGA’s founding members. The donation was made in honour of the late Dr Barrington Dixon, one of the WGA’s founding members. The association was formed in 2004.

Christina Milford, the PRCJ’s founder and executive director, expressed appreciation for the acknowledgement given to her centre’s work with young mothers.

“I think it is wonderful for me to be invited to participate in this event and to be acknowledged. I just do what I have to do without seeking recognition; and to think that my work is recognised is awesome, and it is a great experience,” Milford told The Gleaner.

The PRCJ is a non-government, non-profit organisation that seeks to provide confidential and compassionate care and counsel to teenage mothers who are unprepared for pregnancy and motherhood. The centre also caters to young girls who are at risk of early sexual exposure, pregnancy, or human trafficking.

Since its inception 15 years ago, the PRCJ has worked with over 200 pregnant women and their families to spare them the potential risk and emotional turmoil of abortion. In keeping with its vision statement for the preservation of life and the protection of children, the organisation provides mothers with counselling and an alternative to the termination of their pregnancies.

The PRCJ also operates the Hebron House, a residential and empowerment facility that provides alternative living arrangements for young women who are potential victims of sex trafficking. Another of its initiatives is Daughters by Design, a six-week programme that imparts wholesome values such as etiquette, proper attire, leadership, and good manners to girls between the ages of 11 and 17 years.

Milford explained that the PRCJ’s clients also include young women who may not be able to receive help from their own families, due to abandonment or lack of adequate resources.

“We save young women who may not have anybody else to help them, and sometimes families reject them or cannot help to support them. We do that assistance in a short measure, providing holistic care, and we also have a home connected to our counselling centre,” said Milford.

“Through the assistance of local and overseas persons and other centres, we are able to help them (young mothers) through continuing education, without which they will not be able to help the children that they have,” Milford added.

Persons in need of the PRCJ’s services can contact the organisation at 876-971-2004, or check their website at www.pregnancycentreja.com.