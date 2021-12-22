Rusea’s High School gets ‘peace park’ from the class of 1981

WESTERN BUREAU:

Rev Glenroy Clarke, the chairman of the board of governors of Rusea’s High School in Lucea, Hanover, says that alumni associations are the greatest asset to educational institutions, as no amount of government subvention could cover the contribution they make to institutions.

When school reopens next month, the grades seven and eight students, who are accommodated on Campus Two, will have a new ‘peace park’ at their disposal, where they can go and relax and enjoy the beauty of the location, which was constructed by the school’s graduating class of 1981

Campus Two of the school, which came into being in 1777, is the original campus of the school, which has since been expanded with another campus, located on Watson Taylor Drive, also in Lucea.

The facility is designed to create a friendly atmosphere, aimed at encouraging physical and mental relaxation, meditation, and socialising. It is located at the northern end of the campus, next to the Seymour Panton Mentorship Centre. It has been decorated with colourful murals on a section of the perimeter wall, and is completed with concrete benches against a backdrop of a beautifully manicured lawn.

At the handing over of the amenity last Saturday, Garth Grant, the president of the class of ‘81, said the facility, which is the group’s first project, is intended to have an area where students can relax and de-stress from the rigours of life.

“It will be the duty of this group (the class of ‘81) to maintain the park on a continuous basis,” said Grant

Rusea’s principal Donna Anderson told The Gleaner that she is quite impressed with the project, which was taken on and completed despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We also recognise that there is a uniqueness to this project because, whilst we would have other alumni giving care packages, helping with buildings, providing financial support and sponsorship for the sporting activities, this (the peace park) is one of a physical nature, where it would create some psychological impact on the students and staff in general when they return to school,” said Anderson.

She expressed her appreciation for the support the various graduating class groups have been giving to the school, saying it helps to cushion some of the challenges the school has been plagued with over the past two years.

“I have long realised that for a school to be quite effective, we need to have the alumni playing their role. Yes, we get funding from the Government, but we also need the extra support to drive other school activities,” said Anderson, who said there is a general view that the students will be intrigued by the new facility.

“I think it’s going to be appealing to them, and just seeing nature at its best with the garden there, I think it will make a difference in their lives,” the principal added.

Head boy Javanno Reid and head girl Kemmona Barnes, who were both present at the handover, were impressed with the new peace park. Reid said it will open up the creativity of students who utilise the area, while giving them peace of mind. Barnes said the amenity would help to stimulate the minds of students to live peacefully.