Traveller to Jamaica tests positive for Omicron variant

A Traveller who visited Jamaica on a short-term stay at a resort and flew out has been confirmed to have had the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

This was disclosed at a press conference this morning by Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton.

Tufton said that it is reasonable to assume that the strain is in Jamaica.

He appealed to Jamaicans not to panic but to heighten their adherence to prevention protocols.

He said this is especially important in light of the festive season.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.