UTech’s ‘Engine95’ revs up support for struggling students

Engineering alumni of the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech), who have dubbed themselves ‘Engine95’, handed over cheques totalling $600,000 to three students at the tertiary institution last week.

Vice-president and mechanical engineer Candice Bryan told The Gleaner that members of the 1995 graduating class have been in communication via WhatsApp over the last five years.

“We had a discussion, reminiscing on our years in college and a lot of us remembered our struggles, many of which were financial. We decided to establish a scholarship in our honour last year but COVID-19 floored everything,” she said.

STRONG COMMUNITY TIES

The scholarship was open to second-year and third-year students of the School of Engineering, Faculty of Engineering and Computing, pursuing a degree in electrical, mechanical, civil and industrial engineering or electrical and computer engineering.

Students also had to meet an academic requirement, have strong community ties and provide evidence of financial need.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“Without COVID-19, there would have been a need but with the advent of COVID-19, the need is even greater. One student we interviewed was already having a conversation with his parents, saying he may have to sit out the semester because of a lack of finances,” Bryan said.

She explained that alumni who reside outside of Jamaica were able to serve as panellists in the virtual scholarship interviews.

Bryan added that the scholarship is twofold as recipients will benefit from mentorship from alumni members scattered across the world, in countries like Russia, United Arab Emirates, United States and Canada.

The vice-president said as Engine95 worked with the scholarship team at UTech, they learnt that they were the first alumni group to give back to engineering students.

“It would be nice if others, in some way, do the same. The need is great and despite the challenges students face, they are averaging straight A’s or close to straight A’s. They are still pushing to achieve and would be more than grateful for the assistance. Also, it doesn’t have to be monetary – mentorship and guidance go a long way,” Bryan said.

Engine95 hopes to make the scholarship an annual one and expand its reach to more students.

judana.murphy@gleanerjm.com