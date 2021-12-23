53 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

Jamaica has recorded 11 more COVID-19 fatalities, increasing the tally to 2,461.

The deceased are:

* A 66-year-old woman from Trelawny whose death was previously under investigation

* An 84-year-old man from Trelawny

* A 56-year-old woman from Trelawny

* A 78-year-old male from Trelawny

* An 83-year-old female from Trelawny

* A 63-year-old female from Trelawny

* An 85-year-old man from Trelawny

* A 51-year-old man from Trelawny

* A 103-year-old female from Trelawny

* A 56-year-old male from Trelawny

* An 83-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between August 30 and December 20.

Meanwhile, there were 53 new cases with ages ranging from two to 83 years, pushing the total to 92,279.

Of the new cases, 31 are women and 22 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St James - 23

* Kingston and St Andrew - 19

* Manchester - 3

* St Ann - 3

* St Catherine - 2

* St Elizabeth - 2

* Trelawny - 1

* Clarendon - 0

* Westmoreland - 0

* Hanover - 0

* Portland - 0

* St Mary - 0

* St Thomas - 0

A total of 871 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 7%.

In the meantime, there were 148 more recoveries, increasing the total to 64,582.

Some 93 persons are in hospital with 24 being moderately ill, 24 severely ill and 13 critically ill.

One person is in government quarantine, while 20,991 are at home.

