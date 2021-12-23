BK gifts balls to football academy

Our Kids Football Academy in Montego Bay is 20 footballs richer, thanks to a donation presented by Burger King’s Sabrena McDonald Radcliffe (second left), head of sales & marketing, and Garth Sommerville (right), St James district manager to Our Kids Academy; Hanif Comrie (left), founder and head coach; and Omar Schoonhoven, coach. The gift of the Burger King-branded footballs follows the donation of over $600,000 to fund the participation of two promising footballers in a football development training camp in Turkey.