CPFSA: Child abuse hotline getting ‘flood’ of calls

The Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA) is attributing a noticeable increase in reported cases of child abuse, almost to a pre-pandemic level, to its new emergency 211 hotline that was launched in September.

Before the pandemic, the agency was averaging 1,200 child abuse reports per month; however, at the initial stages of the virus, this figure dipped to 389 and continued on a downward trend.

According to the agency, even with this decline in reported cases, its research has shown that the COVID-19 lockdowns were triggering more cases of child abuse that were going unreported.

“Since the launch of 211, we have been getting more calls and we have seen an uptick in the numbers to near the pre-COVID numbers,” said media relations manager of the CPFSA, Rochelle Dixon Gordon, during the Portmore Mall leg of the 211 hotline promotion campaign on Sunday, December 19.

She continued: “Our assessment is that our efforts are paying off due to the flood of calls we are currently receiving.

“We have launched a massive public campaign to promote the 211 hotline that makes it easier for children, adults, just about anyone, to report cases of child abuse 24 hours a day free from any phone, while their number remains confidential,” Dixon added.

According to Dixon, the campaign has so far covered Kingston, St James and sections of St Catherine, where there are high child-abuse reports.

The inclusion of ‘Mr Protector’ – a mascot feature in addition to its training seminars, radio and billboards, town criers, television public service announcements, as well as Zoom links and direct community outreach, are methods currently being utilised to promote the 211 hotline.

“There is a need to maintain vigilance during this period. Our research also tells us that a lot of things happened during this time, especially on the roads, so we need to know where our children are at all times,” Dixon cautioned.

The next phase of the 211 promotional campaign will target schools, starting in January.

