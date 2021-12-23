Glasgow reassures citizens of Crime Stop’s safeguard

Sandra Glasgow, chairperson for the National Crime Prevention Fund (Crime Stop), has reassured Jamaicans that their identity is safeguarded when they become informants and assist in solving crimes.

Glasgow, speaking at the ‘Stand Up For our Country’ mural reveal pilot programme in Hannah Town, Kingston, on Tuesday, said the project’s main goal is to eradicate crime within our communities.

“Despite many challenges, we have remained resolute in our mission to offer citizens a safe, secure and confidential channel to give information on all forms of crime without revealing anybody’s identity,” said Glasgow.

“In the 32-year history of the programme, no one has ever been compromised and they have received nearly 30,000 tips leading to the seizure of almost 1,000 illegal weapons and more than 55,000 rounds of ammunition and enabled 2,781 arrests.

“Additionally, we have paid over $55 million in rewards, all while not having a single source compromised, not even one person who has given us a tip has been compromised,” Glasgow said to loud applause from stakeholders of Tuesday’s initiative.

She emphasised that it was a tedious yet fulfilling journey to execute the campaign with the help of private and public-sector organisations.

Councillors were lauded for their efforts in stemming crime in the different communities and Glasgow said they received tips 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“They are really the ones who enable our success, they are particularly trained to take the information and ensure that we can pass on good information to the police so that they can do their investigations,” Glasgow said.

The stakeholders are hoping that the 64 square-foot space painted by two people from Kingston Creative over the course of one week can transform the space.

Transformational period

Jermaine Hyatt, councillor for the Denham Town division, said Hannah Town and the other communities that are within the West Kingston political belt have been going through a transformational period.

“This mural will stand to assist that transformation. The transformation is as far as it concerns crime, and more so, criminal elements or crimes that the community as a whole is upset about,” he said.

Hyatt said the community is no longer remaining silent and absorbing as they are speaking out.

“The community currently speaks to the security forces. All the police officers that I have worked with since I have been councillor for this division can say safely that persons from the community do communicate with them where issues of crime are concerned,” said Hyatt, distinguishing between now and several years ago.

Attorney-at-law Tameka Harris, who sits on the board of Crime Stop, emphasised that witnesses are important to the administration of justice.

“We need people to speak. If you remain silent you are allowing the dons to continue to take holds of your lives, your daughters, your sons, your children, your future,” Harris said.

Both Ealan Powell, assistant commissioner of police, and Senator Matthew Samuda, the minister without portfolio in the national security ministry, shared their gratitude that the programme is reaping benefit.

“Crime Stop has been a gem … . It’s one of the institutions we can be very proud of. We have never had a breach,” Powell said.

Samuda also spoke of creative therapy and its usefulness in helping communities to reduce violence and aggression.

“We are very creative people, very expressive people but if we don’t create those outlets, sometimes it manifests in the ways that we see in our streets daily,” Samuda said.

Whenever residents or visitors scan the QR code with their smartphones, it brings the art to life and persons are able to fully experience more art and less violence.

