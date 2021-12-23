Guardian Group Foundation donates to building fund

Guardian Group Foundation recently made a donation of $1,250,000 to the Thomas Manning Building Restoration Fund. Eric Hosin (left), president, Guardian Life Limited, and Claudette Ashman (second left), vice-president, Legal, Compliance, Marketing & Risk and past student, The Manning’s School, make the presentation to Dr Archibald Campbell (centre), chairman of fundraising. Also pictured here are Jamie Samuels, past student of The Manning’s School, and employee of Guardian Life Limited, as well as Lieutenant Colonel Oral Khan, past student and member of the Fundraising Committee. The Thomas Manning Building, which sits on the campus of The Manning’s School in Savanna-la-Mar, Westmoreland, was declared a national heritage building in 1999 and has been maintained as a heritage building ever since.