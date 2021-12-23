ICWI grants Christmas wishes

From left: President of ICWI, Paul Lalor, shares lens time with Lajay Davis, Teavia-K Ruddock and Matthew Reid as they show off early Christmas gifts presented to them on December 16, 2021 at ICWI’s head offices in New Kingston. Lajay, Taevia-K and Mathew are three of 10 children who received notable gifts after sharing their wishes via the ICWI Family Christmas Giveaway campaign. Another 200 gifts are to be granted through ICWI’s inaugural ‘Fix the Star’ game app which will run through to December 22.