KSAMC minority caucus concerned about corruption allegations

The Minority Caucus of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) says it is extremely concerned about the recent allegations of corruption at the council.

The group says it strongly condemns any action that undermines good governance at the local government entity.

Recently, the courts highlighted concerns about the manner in which some KSAMC officers discharge their duties.

READ: Senior KSAMC officials interdicted over building permit worries

READ: Sleeping watchdogs

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

According to the Minority Caucus, which comprised People's National Party (PNP) councillors, most times, breaches of building codes are not brought to the attention of the corporation's Building Committee and it is only when residents seek remedies from the courts that minority members become aware.

“It is our considered view that systems must be put in place to make citizens feel comfortable to lodge complaints with the Chief Executive Officer at the KSAMC”, said Councillor Andrew Swaby, Chairman of the Minority Caucus at the KSAMC, in a statement today.

According to Swaby, there are several weaknesses in the operational framework of the KSAMC which do not allow for oversight of proper procedure.

He said that the Minority Caucus is of the view that the absence of an Audit Committee chaired by the group is a colossal weakness in the current system.

It is calling for the establishment of the Audit Committee to address the operational deficiencies at the KSAMC.

Additionally, it is supporting a call for additional officers to carry out consistent inspections at all stages of construction.

“What is required is a system of sustained post-approval inspection throughout the construction phase of all development. That said, there must be a solid system of accountability in place, to ensure that there are appropriate sanctions to deter officers from being involved in corrupt practices, or negligent in discharging their duties,” said Swaby.

The Minority Caucus said that it is not complicit in any kind of corrupt practices and strongly repudiates all acts of corruption and supports all sanctions against those who are culpable.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.