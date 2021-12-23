Labour Ministry urges greater take up of Social Pension Programme

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security is appealing for more senior citizens to apply for benefits under the Government's Social Pension Programme.

Launched in July of this year, the $800 million programme provides a guaranteed income for vulnerable persons 75 years and older.

Seniors targeted are those not currently in receipt of a pension, disability benefit or other retirement benefits, cash grant from the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) or Poor Relief programme, and who do not reside in a government institutional care facility.

Speaking with JIS News, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, Collette Roberts Risden, said that “we are undersubscribed so we have space for persons to come on the Social Pension Programme.”

“We are encouraging our elderly persons out there who are not on PATH or not in receipt of a national insurance pension, and are over the age of 75, to come in and apply for this new benefit; it is for you,” she urged.

“We expect to continue with the expansion of the Social Pension Programme. We launched that programme over the summer, and it is still fairly new. There is lots more space for persons to access that programme,” she added.

Roberts Risden was speaking with JIS news during the launch of the COVID – 19 Cash Assistance programme on Tuesday.

