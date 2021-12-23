Man charged for Gordon Town triple murder

The police have charged 23-year-old Selassie Harvey for the shooting deaths of three persons along the Gordon Town main road in St Andrew in May.

Harvey was arrested and subsequently charged with murder, conspiracy to murder, wounding with intent, and illegal possession of firearm following a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalised.

Harvey is being accused of killing 27-year-old bearer Raymond Palmer, otherwise called 'Reggie', 30-year-old Demoy Foster, alias 'Demmie', a stall operator, and 22-year-old delivery man Andre Jackson, otherwise called 'Puppy', all of Gordon Town addresses in the parish.

It is reported that about 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25, all three men were among a group of people at a stall when Harvey and other men armed with handguns open gunfire at them, hitting four persons.

Palmer died on the spot, while Foster, Jackson and another man were taken to hospital where the man was treated and released.

Foster and Jackson later succumbed.

