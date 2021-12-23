Prime Minister to reshuffle Cabinet early in 2022

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has disclosed that there will be a Cabinet reshuffle early in the new year.

Holness, speaking on Radio Jamaica's talk show Hotline said the reshuffle is expected and is reasonable.

"Will it come?" asked host, Emily Shields.

"Yes, it will," Holness replied.

Among the expected changes is a reassignment of the agriculture and fisheries portfolio, now held by Audley Shaw following the resignation of Floyd Green.

Shaw also has responsibility for Industry, Investment and Commerce.

This will be the first Cabinet shuffle under the current administration formed after the 2020 general election.

At the Jamaica Labour Party's annual conference last month, former party leader Bruce Golding said he had told Holness that too often the Prime Minister had to be defending what he called "own goals".

Golding also said he told Holness that he should use his political capital or else he would lose it.

In the past year, the Holness administration has had to deal with several issues of governance triggering calls by civil service groups for greater accountability.

CURRENT EXECUTIVE

Cabinet Ministers

1. Andrew Holness – Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Economic Growth and Job Creation

2. Dr Horace Chang – Deputy Prime Minister, National Security

3. Dr Nigel Clarke – Finance and Public Service

4. Senator Kamina Johnson Smith – Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade

5. Dr Christopher Tufton – Health and Wellness

6. Desmond McKenzie – Local Government and Rural Development

7. Olivia Grange – Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport

8. Edmund Bartlett – Tourism

9. Robert Montague – Transport and Mining

10. Fayval Williams – Education, Youth and Information

11. Delroy Chuck – Justice

12. Daryl Vaz – Energy, Science and Technology

13. Karl Samuda – Labour and Social Security

14. Audley Shaw – Agriculture, Fisheries, Industry, Investment and Commerce

15. Pearnel Charles Jr – Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change

16. Matthew Samuda – Senator and Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of National Security

17. Everald Warmington – Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation

18. Aubyn Hill – Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation

State Ministers

1. Marsha Smith – Finance and the Public Service

2. Leslie Campbell – Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade

3. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn – Health and Wellness

4. Homer Davis – Local Government and Rural Development

5. Alando Terrelonge – Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport

6. J.C Hutchinson – Transport and Mining

7. Robert Morgan – Education, Youth and Information

8. Zavia Mayne – Labour and Social Security

9. Dr Norman Dunn – Industry, Investment and Commerce

