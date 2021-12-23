Scotiabank treats 1,600 healthcare workers out west

WESTERN BUREAU:

Representatives of Scotiabank Group Jamaica held a special Christmas luncheon at the Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) in Montego Bay, St James, on Tuesday, catering to 1,600 healthcare workers as a show of appreciation for the workers’ efforts on the front lines in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The luncheon, which saw the recipients lining up to receive pre-packaged lunch orders, was followed later by Yanique Forbes-Patrick, Scotiabank’s vice-president of public affairs and communications, lauding the workers for putting service above self in battling the coronavirus.

“We wish for everyone all the best for the season, and to say thank you, on behalf of all Jamaica, and on behalf of western Jamaica, to the CRH and all the staff as you continue to serve throughout this pandemic. The contribution and sacrifice that you make every day is truly formidable,” Forbes-Patrick told recipients.

“You are a shining example of what caring for others and self-sacrifice looks like. We really appreciate the effort it takes to care for others, though you undoubtedly have personal challenges of your own, and we salute you,” added Forbes-Patrick.

In responding on behalf of the healthcare workers, Dr Delroy Fray, the clinical coordinator at the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA), highlighted their efforts towards providing care to the public despite the difficulties of their duties.

EXCELLENT JOB

“Everyone is involved in the work of what we have to do in this pandemic and the staff are very appreciative of what you have done here. I also want to use this opportunity to thank the staff, as they have done an excellent job, although it was not easy,” said Fray.

St Andrade Sinclair, the regional director of the WRHA, also praised Scotiabank for their kind gesture, which he described as an act of much-appreciated assistance from corporate entities to the healthcare system.

“It is good that we recognise the front-line workers at this time, and in giving back, Scotiabank is showing a gesture of what a good corporate citizen is supposed to do. We are giving back to the healthcare workers today, and we thank you very much here in the WRHA,” said Sinclair.

The luncheon took place two weeks after three of the CRH’s COVID-19 isolation ward nurses – departmental nurse manager Sheena Lindo-Kerr and registered nurses Kimberly Spence and Crystal Simmonds – were honoured as New Fortress Energy’s chosen 2021 community heroes for the parish of St James. The trio were honoured along with six other healthcare workers from St Catherine and Clarendon in recognition of their efforts on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight.

Scotiabank has had a history in providing assistance to the health sector. The bank recently donated $15 million in ventilators, nasal oxygen systems, and other equipment to the University Hospital of the West Indies.