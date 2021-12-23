Stewart’s Automotive Group donates to children’s treat

Christina Gardner (right), acting director, Administration & Special Services at the Office of the Prime Minister, receives a symbolic cheque of $300,000 from Stewart’s Automotive Group, which will be used towards the annual Prime Minister Children’s Treat. The treat will benefit some 300 children from Child Care Facilities within the parishes of Kingston and St Andrew. Presenting the symbolic cheque are (from left); James Stewart Lechler, business development manager, Stewart’s Automotive Group; Timothy Stewart, brand sales manager, Suzuki Jamaica; Duncan Stewart, managing director, Stewart’s Automotive Group.