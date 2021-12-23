TAJ resumes collection of traffic ticket payments

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says it is now in a position to collect payments for traffic ticket fines at its tax offices or via its online portal.

The authority was unable to collect payments because it had not received the finalised list of traffic offence codes to update its systems for the collection of fines defined by the recent changes to the Road Traffic Act.

In early November, the Parliament hastily pushed through amendments to the Act in the House of Representatives and the Senate following a Supreme Court injunction barring the police from issuing traffic tickets in excess of rates charged up to 2006.

Due to the inability of TAJ to collect payments, motorists had to wait until the 21-day payment period expired and attend court in the parish where the offence was recorded to make payment.

This caused frustration among motorists.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

In a statement today, the tax authority indicated that it has now resumed the collection of payments for traffic ticket fines.

It advised that only traffic tickets issued within the last 21 days and presented for payment can be receipted by TAJ.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.