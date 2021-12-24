76 more COVID-19 cases, one additional death

Jamaica has recorded one additional COVID-19 death, pushing the tally to 2,462.

The deceased is a 67-year-old woman from Trelawny.

And one more fatality has been recorded as a coincidental death, moving the total to 193.

Meanwhile, there were 76 new cases with ages ranging from two to 89 years, pushing the total to 92,355.

Of the new cases, 51 are women and 25 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 26

* St Ann - 17

* St Catherine - 10

* St James - 8

* St Thomas - 5

* St Mary - 5

* Clarendon - 2

* Westmoreland - 2

* St Elizabeth - 1

* Manchester - 0

* Trelawny - 0

* Hanover - 0

* Portland - 0

A total of 931 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 11.3%.

In the meantime, there were 150 more recoveries, increasing the total to 64,732.

Some 92 persons are in hospital with 24 being moderately ill, 11 severely ill and three critically ill.

One person is in government quarantine, while 20,748 are at home.

