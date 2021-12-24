Carreras scholarship brings cheer to 11 recipients

FIFTY-SIX students have been awarded the 2021 Carreras scholarships and bursaries, valued at over $15 million.

The annual scholarships are presented to students pursuing various fields of study at numerous tertiary-level institutions across Jamaica, including teachers' colleges, community colleges, and universities.

The scholars all have exemplary academic records and are in need of financial assistance. They are also Jamaican citizens, 18 years and older, who have achieved at least a B average or 3.0 GPA in the previous academic year.

PERSONALLY PRESENTED

The scholarships have been in existence for almost 60 years, but for the first time in history, a new scholarship initiative was implemented – the Carreras Scholarship Cross Country.

Unlike previous years where scholars have been recognised at an awards ceremony, this year, steps were taken by Carreras to visit select scholars at their homes, to personally present them their scholarship cheques and certificates.

According to Managing Director Raoul Glynn, the gesture is a unique way of acknowledging the scholars for being awarded the scholarship, and it was also in keeping with the current COVID-19 restrictions.

He says, “The company was determined to find a way to congratulate the scholars. Not only did it guarantee the safety of the scholars and our employees, but it was also a special way of expressing how proud we are of the scholars for their outstanding academic performance despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and it gave Carreras the opportunity to also interact with the parents, caregivers and communities, all of which were instrumental in creating the fertile landscape for which these students continue to flourish. Carreras is proud to be able to do their part.”

Eleven of the 56 scholars were selected from various universities across Jamaica for the personalised handovers, namely Alyanna Mighty, Tiana Rae Campbell, Paris Clare, Jamila Turner, Derron Jackson, Tahj Monique McCauley, Tiphaney Lewis, Tasseika Dunn, Julian Francis, Stephanie Wright and McKeeley Foster.

Each member of the Carreras leadership team visited the scholars at his or her home, workplace, or school in order to make the presentations. The member of parliament or councillor for each scholar was also invited to join in the short handovers which were carried out between December 1 and 10.

UTMOST APPRECIATION

Since the handovers, the commendations from the scholars, members of parliament and councillors have been never-ending. Each scholar has also expressed utmost appreciation to Carreras for the financial assistance they have received and for the kind gesture they have been shown.

According to the nursing student at the Excelsior Community College, Jackson, “I am truly grateful for being one of the recipients of this scholarship because it has helped to put me one step closer to achieving my dream of becoming a registered nurse, so a big thank you to Carreras Limited.”

Dunn, a third-year student pursuing medicine and surgery at The University of the West Indies, Mona campus, has expressed that “Last year this time I was actually rejected for medicine and I had to take a whole other route … and without this scholarship, my dreams would not have been realised, so I'm grateful and I hope to help others in the same way that you have helped me.”

Similar sentiments were shared by Lewis, a student at the Montego Bay Community College. “Thanks to Carreras for giving me this opportunity to achieve my academic goal of becoming a social worker, I really really appreciate it,” she says.

As a result of the positive feedback and the unique opportunity the Carreras leadership team had in meeting and interacting with the scholars during the handovers, Carreras hopes to make the Scholarship Cross Country a lasting tradition.

However, if the island's Tobacco Control Act, 2020 is passed in its current form, no more needy students would benefit from Carreras' annual scholarships or Scholarship Cross Country because provisions in the proposed tobacco legislation prohibit tobacco companies like Carreras from awarding scholarships as part of their corporate social responsibility.