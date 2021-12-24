Christmas smiles for children with special needs across central Jamaica

Tamara Bailey/Gleaner Writer

MANDEVILLE, Manchester:

For the past 13 years, the Mandeville-based NGO Young Women and Young Men of Purpose has been treating children with special needs in Manchester, St Elizabeth and Clarendon for the Christmas season, but their 2021 mobile edition took on a new element with parents also being gifted.

Over 120 gift bags were packed and delivered to children with special needs at the Caribbean Centre for the Deaf, Santa Cruz Learning Centre, Windsor School of Special Education and Woodlawn School of Special Education in the various parishes.

“The gift bags contained food supplies, like rice, tin items, cornmeal, snacks, biscuits, chicken mixed parts, frankfurters etc. and toys for the children and their families. As an organisation, we did not only want to provide the children with the usual toys, meals and entertainment, but we wanted to assist their parents with easing some of their burdens by providing groceries for their household,” said founder of the organisation, Lanisia Rhoden.

Among those whose heart was warmed by the initiative was Millicent Campbell, grandparent to boys with special needs and worker at the Caribbean Centre for the Deaf.

“We do appreciate it; it is very heart-warming … . I have a special place in my heart for children with special needs. I love them. They don’t understand a lot, so you have to help them to understand," said Campbell, who has given 16 years of service to the special needs community.

"It is my wish that people will be more patient with them, love them and care for them. They are nice people when you get to know them.”

Though the pandemic has affected their face-to-face operations, including the annual treat, Rhoden said it has provided the opportunity for them to expand their reach with a hybrid model where possible and lift the burdens off some of the most vulnerable, while observing COVID-19 protocols.

“Many of the children are struggling with online school, some do not have the technological devices to access their classes, and some are unable to access because of their disabilities. Many have not been able to engage in their usual social interactions and many of their parents have lost their incomes and livelihoods and are facing financial difficulties,” Rhoden said.

She said this second mobile edition brought on board several sponsors in addition to the consistent grant funding the company has been receiving during the pandemic for several programmes the organisation undertakes.

The items for the treat - both cash and kind - were donated by corporate sponsors such as Power Services Company Ltd, Island Mist Water, JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation, Caribbean Broilers, Jamaica Broilers, Progressive Grocers, Lascelles Chin Foundation, Food For The Poor, J. Allison, O. Shaw-Lovell and R. Stephenson. Gift baskets were provided for the special-needs teachers from all institutions by Sagicor Foundation and Patties were provided on the day by Juici Patties and Tastee Ltd.

Rhoden says her wish is that children with special needs will never be forgotten.

“We hope that despite what is going on with the pandemic, they will remember that they are loved and are cared about and that their lives and Christmas will be as close to normal as possible, with all of their basic needs well-taken care of,” said Rhoden.

