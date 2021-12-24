Court hearing application to release suspect in assassination of Haitian president

Livern Barrett/Senior Staff Reporter

Lawyers for suspected Colombian assassin Mario Antonio Palacios today asked the Jamaican Supreme Court to order his immediate release.

Palacios is contending, through his attorneys, that his continued detention at the high-security Horizon Adult Remand Centre in St Andrew is unlawful.

The request was made during a special Christmas Eve court sitting to hear a habeas corpus application filed by Palacios' attorney, Carolyn Cameron, QC.

Attorneys for the Jamaican Government, in opposing the application, disclosed that Haitian authorities on Thursday submitted a second extradition request for Palacios.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

They are requesting time to peruse the extradition request to determine whether it meets the requisite legal standard.

The former Colombian military officer has been described by authorities in Haiti as a key suspect in the July 7 killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.

Palacios was arrested by the Jamaican police on October 8 this year shortly after arriving without any documents, he has admitted in an affidavit referenced in court.

He pleaded guilty seven days later to the offence of illegal entry and was ordered to pay an $8,000 fine or serve five days in prison.

Palacios indicated in his affidavit that he elected to serve the sentence because he was unable to pay the fine.

Cameron argued that her client's sentence expired on October 21 and said the Colombian Embassy here has prepared temporary travel documents for him to return to his homeland.

"Since then he has been sitting waiting for a deportation or repatriation, but nothing has happened," Cameron complained.

"We are asking the court to order the release of Mr Palacios. Do not allow the continued unlawful detention of Mr Palacios to continue," she added.

The hearing is still under way at the Supreme Court in downtown Kingston.

livern.barrett@gleanerjm.com

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com