Crowds overwhelm Hanover Christmas tree lighting ceremony

Bryan Miller/Gleaner Writer

WESTERN BUREAU:

Despite the appeals by officials of the Hanover Municipal Corporation (HMC) for residents to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols at Wednesday night’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony, in Lucea, hundreds of residents turned up and showed scant regard for the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA).

“I have been contacted by the police about the number of persons not having on their mask, and I would like to ask you all to put on your masks, as COVID still a keep, and I am sure we all would not like the police to put a halt on tonight’s programme,” said Lucea’s Deputy Mayor Andrea Dehaney-Grant, during the ceremony, which took place in Bustamante Square in Lucea.

The tree lighting ceremony marked the culmination of activities of the HMC for the day, which started in mid-afternoon with a Mayor’s treat for children, drawn from across the parish; and an award ceremony for 11 members of staff of the HMC, who were recognised for excellent and dedicated service during the past year.

Broad smiles were evident on the faces of the approximately 1,000 children drawn from communities such as Lucea, Johnson Town, Prosper, Big Well, Haughton Garden, Dias, Cauldwell, Hopewell, and Chester Castle, among other communities.

“We spent a hefty sum on gifts, we got a lot from many sponsors, but we intend to fulfil our commitment in ensuring that the kids have a wonderful Christmas this year,” said Lucea’s Mayor Sheridan Samuels, who said despite the large crowd, efforts were made to abide by the DRMA during the treat.

Samuels said he was pleased with the support received from business operators in the parish, adding that the HMC wanted this year's treat to be the best Christmas one ever, knowing that the various periods of lock-down had robbed the children of recreational time.

The Gleaner observed great effort by staff members of the HMC to institute and maintain COVID-19 protocols, but the large numbers of children and adults, who turned out for both events, overwhelmed both the staffers and the members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

“I am wondering how smart it is to have events of this nature anywhere within the island at this point in time,” an obviously peeved health official, who asked not to be identified, told The Gleaner.

Superintendent Sharon Beeput, the commanding officer for the Hanover Police Division, who was in attendance at the ceremony, described the situation as overwhelming.

“Half of the persons in attendance not wearing any mask, and I feel very bad about it, based on what I am seeing here there is a massive breach, and I cannot over-emphasise that I feel very bad about it,” Beeput told The Gleaner.

The superintendent acknowledged that the police were outnumbered but nonetheless tried to control the situation as much as possible.