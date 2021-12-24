Independent candidate confident of victory

Former councillor of the Guy’s Hill Division, Winston Chambers, said he is eager to represent the political region, but this time as an independent candidate.

Chambers, 46, said that he was invited to return by the people.

Guy’s Hill is a rural, mainly farming-based division in the St Catherine North East constituency, which is troubled by the lack of water, bad roads, and other challenges.

“The complaints from the residents are that there is a need for my representation to offer infrastructure such as roads, which have deteriorated since [the time that] I have not represented the division,” Chambers told The Gleaner.

But Chambers is banking on his past success as future equity.

He said that he is confident that he will be successful at the polls in the impending local government elections, constitutionally due by February 2022.

The former two-term councillor has been recalled by Angels James to be “very responsive” to the needs of residents, especially concerning access to water.

“If he sees it fit to seek the division again, that is a decision he will have to make,” James said.

However, stakeholders like Denise Brown are pessimistic about politics. She told The Gleaner that she didn’t think the much-needed change would come.

St Catherine North East Member of Parliament Kerensia Morrison welcomed the democratic process, but remains assured of a Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) victory at the polls.

“The democracy allows for anyone to become a candidate in an election. While, officially, I haven’t been informed, we welcome the challenge. I must reiterate that the JLP will retain the Guy’s Hill Division,” Morrison said.

The division is currently held by the JLP’s Leroy Dunn, who secured victory over the People’s National Party’s Ryan Smith in the 2016 election.

He dismissed the charge of his predecessor.

“I am ready for any challenge,” Dunn said.

rasbert.turner@gleanerjm.com