Manchester farmer charged for fatal stabbing during fight

A Manchester farmer has been charged following the fatal stabbing of 40-year-old Garth Whyte, a mason of Huntley district in the parish.

Charged with murder is 27-year-old Emario Wilson, otherwise called 'Pinch', also of Huntley district.

The police report that about 7:40 a.m. on Thursday, December 16, both men were at a bar when a dispute developed between them.

Wilson allegedly used a knife to stab Whyte in his abdomen.

Whyte was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injury the following day.

Wilson was subsequently arrested by the police and the knife seized.

He was charged following the collation of several witness statements, including a caution statement he gave to the police.

His court date is being finalised.

