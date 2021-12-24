No vaccination activity for holiday weekend

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is advising that vaccination activities will be paused this weekend as the country observes the Christmas and Boxing Day holidays.

As a result, vaccination sites will be closed on Christmas Day, Saturday, December 25 and on Boxing Day, Sunday, December 26.

The sites will remain closed on Monday, December 27 as Boxing Day will be observed on that day.

The vaccination sites will reopen to the public on Tuesday, December 28.

There are more than 250 access points across the island.

Up to 9:00 a.m. today, a total of 1,198,014 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine had been administered, according to the health ministry.

Of that number, 634,465 were first doses, 484,843 were second doses, 74,954 were single doses and 3,752 were booster doses.

The health ministry is reminding the public to remain vigilant in their practice of the infection prevention and control measures put in place to reduce the spread of infections.

