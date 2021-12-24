One Love Brigade bridges the gap for needy Westmoreland families

WESTERN BUREAU:

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, 650 families from Westmoreland, Trelawny, and St Catherine got something to smile about going into Christmas as they were the gracious recipients of much-needed care packages from the United States-based charity group, One Love Brigade.

Jon Paul Liesenfeld, chief executive officer at the eight-year-old charity, said the distribution of care packages this year has lifted the spirits of many persons and has brought joy to their homes ahead of Christmas.

“We look for board houses where you can tell that things are not great there. We try to find the little places, looking for the people that are really in need, people off the beaten track,” explained Liesenfeld.

When The Gleaner caught up with Liesenfeld and his team in Sheffield, Westmoreland, earlier this week, they were in the process of distributing care packages to random recipients in their homes in the largely unplanned communities.

“We don’t plan anything, everything is random for us,” the One Love Brigade CEO explained to The Gleaner.

Leisenfeld, who is a radio announcer in the United States of America, said the reception and the excitement on the faces of the recipients were most welcoming, giving him a sense of satisfaction for the work his group has been doing over these years.

“I have never been hugged this hard in my entire life, and I have been married 16 years,” said Liesenfeld, in explaining the love and appreciation shown to him by some of those where were randomly gifted with care packages. “...people crying, thanking us. The experience is good for both of us, nothing I can explain.”

According to Liesenfeld, the switch from gifting bicycles to care packages was largely due to the delays and cost associated with shipping items to Jamaica at this time because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Liesenfeld said his One Love Bridge, which started primarily distributing bicycles for the children of Westmorland, said this year they were forced to venture into care packages, especially as the COVID-19 has dealt a major blow to the local economy and left many families vulnerable.

The One Love Bridge CEO said the switch has also provided a much-needed injection of cash into the local economy as the items in the care package were purchased locally.

BIKE CHARITY

“We primarily focus on helping people move, hence giving bicycles. We have delivered over 900 bicycles to Jamaica so far. We are the largest bike charity in the Caribbean. We bring wheelchairs and walkers because there is a huge need for those,” added Liesenfeld.

Ishea Brown and Cresent Clark-Wallace, residents of Nomperel Road in Negril, were quite delighted in getting their bag of groceries and they were quite gracious in expressing their appreciation.

“I am feeling wonderful, really appreciate it, this put a smile on my face,” said Brown, as she cradled her care package.

For Clark-Wallace, prior to the surprise visit by the One Love Brigade team, she had no idea what the Christmas holiday would look like for her family.

“I feel good because I didn’t get anything as yet. Thanks and many blessings on you all,” said Clarke-Wallace. “It will help me and the five children.”