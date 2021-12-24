Police thwart contract killing of three women, firearms seized and seven arrested

The police are reporting that a multi-agency operation on Thursday disrupted a plot to murder three women.

Further, investigators also seized an assortment of guns, ammunition and police paraphernalia, with seven persons being taken into custody in connection with the recovery.

The seized were:

· One American Tactical hybrid rifle with a magazine affixed containing thirty 5.56 cartridges

· One Glock 26 pistol along with a magazine containing eleven 9mm cartridges

· One Glock magazine containing seventeen 9mm cartridges

· Three Glock 17 magazines with two 9mm cartridges

· Thirty-five 5.56 cartridges

· One Glock 19 magazine

· One plastic M16 magazine and six additional 9mm cartridges

· One ballistic vest

· A suit of police uniform

· A red and black police vest

· Two pairs of handcuffs and other paraphernalia

The police report that about 9:00.a.m a team from the Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch (CTOC) conducted an operation during which the weapon and other police paraphernalia were seized.

The plot to kill three women, the police say, quickly unraveled when law enforcement organised the operation and made the arrest.

The individuals who were arrested are being questioned with a view of proffering charges.

“The group that we have identified is involved in a series of murders, contract killings and other matters that are under investigation,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey told a press conference today.

Bailey noted that their plan was foiled by the swift and technology-driven investigation that was conducted by the police.

“As we close this year, we want to assure the public that for 2022 we will be resolute, we will not relent, we are going to be more aggressive against those who continue to perpetrate violent crime,” he said.

The coordinated operations were led by officers from the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Branch (CTOC), the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) and the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB).

