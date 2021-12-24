Regions Financial Services brings Christmas cheer to clients

Clients of Regions Financial Services were showered with early Christmas gifts last weekend as the company sought to bring holiday cheer to many of its faithful customers.

The distribution of packages and money offered welcome relief to recipients, many of whom have seen their spending power eroding because of inflation running at 7.8 per cent.

Beneficiaries turned out at Regions’ 22B Old Hope Road office which served as the hub for distribution.

“Times are very difficult and basic needs can’t be met, so when I got the call to be here, it feels very good. I truly appreciate the kindness, as I am not currently employed with three children,” Melissa Stewart, a client, said.

Novelette Mullings was early and expressed delight as she received her package.

“I am elated as a client, and it’s an exciting time for me,as with this package I will be saving some expenses over the Yuletide season,” Mullings said.

For Terry-Ann Carter-Grant, the gesture also helped to offset some expenditure, especially during the Christmas period.

“It (the gift) have impacted me greatly; it’s really appreciated for this kind and meaningful consideration,” Carter-Grant said.

Managing Director Andre Thompson said the financial institution, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary, felt compelled to give back to clients whose loyalty has been the foundation of the organisation.

Thompson said that the coronavirus pandemic had caused Regions to pull the plug on its customer appreciation days, but it was with COVID-19, that has changed.

“This year we used social media to get a response to our giveback. We received an overwhelming response,” the Regions boss said.

Forty people received bags of groceries, 35 got gift certificates, and cash payments of $2,500 were offered to others in rural parishes.

Regions is a micro financial institution that offers loans from $20,000 to $1.5 million.

rasbert.turner@gleanerjm.com