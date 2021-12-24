Residents get COVID-19 jab at farmers' market

Rasbert Turner/Gleaner Writer

Shoppers who turned out for the farmers' market at Green Acres, St Catherine earlier this week, scooped up hundreds of pounds of traditional produce to fill their bags.

Spurred by a projected fourth coronavirus wave and a low inoculation rate, Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton enlisted a mobile unit to deliver jabs to visitors at the site.

"We decided to incorporate the vaccination blitz into the farmers' market," Tufton told The Gleaner.

"We are giving a vaccination boost to some people, while others are getting their first or second jabs here today."

Green Acres falls in the St Catherine West Central constituency, for which Tufton is the member of parliament (MP).

This year is the fourth staging of the farmers' market, which is a joint venture of the office of the MP, the Social Development Commission, and the Rural Agricultural Development Authority.

"It's very good that we are here again, so as to help the local farmers and business people to strengthen the local economy," Tufton said.

He said he was pleased with this year's overall turnout. Adjustments were made to the layout to allow for social distancing.

The occasion saw several small farmers turning out with a wide array of produce, including fruits, vegetables, ground provisions, spices, herbs and baked products such as buns, bullas, cakes, and breads.

One exhibitor, 69-year-old farmer Amy Bailey, enjoyed brisk sales and expressed her delight, noting that it turned out better than she expected.

"The yellow yam a sell like hot bread," Bailey said. "It feel like Christmas!" she said.

Her assessment of the day's activities was common among other exhibitors and shoppers alike.

"The vendors here planned effectively, as in some cases, there were combos of various items securely packaged for the shoppers. It made the visit faster and convenient," Nadine Linton, a resident, told The Gleaner.

St Catherine parish manager for the Social Development Commission, Samuel Heron, endorsed the function as a "success" overall.

