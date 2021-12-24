Scotiabank donates $1.5 million to Salvation Army Christmas Red Kettle Appeal

Scotiabank Jamaica has contributed $1.5 million to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Appeal, bringing them one step closer to their target of raising $18 million this Christmas.

Interestingly, 2021 marks the 18th year of the partnership between Scotiabank and the Salvation Army of Jamaica. Each year the bank opens the Kettle Drive, which provides support for hundreds of needy persons, with a contribution of $1 million; however, this year the bank opted to increase the amount by $500,000.

In lauding the 140-year-old entity for its continued focus on alleviating poverty, Michelle Wright, Scotiabank’s chief financial officer, said the bank makes this contribution each year because of the excellent work the Salvation Army continues to do across Jamaica and the Caribbean.

“The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Appeal is a tradition known around the world that directly benefits those in need in our communities. It is also one that we have proudly supported for many years,” Wright noted.

“The organisation must be commended for the work that they have been doing, especially as we continue to navigate the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the economic constraints, they continue to provide care for the most vulnerable in our society,” she added.

APPRECIATION

Divisional Commander for the Eastern Jamaica Division, Major Oral Morris, expressed appreciation for the continued support from the public, enabling the charitable organisation to assist thousands through their social and welfare outreach efforts during the year.

“It has been a pleasure partnering with Scotiabank over the years. The donation will go a long way in helping us to assist so many persons that have been affected during this pandemic period,” Morris said.

“This partnership with Scotiabank has been the foundation on which we build our kettle appeal here in Jamaica. We are so grateful to Scotiabank for their continued partnership and for the significant increase this year,” he added.

Morris is urging all Jamaicans to consider their brothers and sisters during the season and give as generously as they can wherever they see the Salvation Army officers.

“We understand that the economic crisis the world over is affecting everyone, and so we have developed a theme for 2021 – ‘One-One Cocoa Full Basket’. We ask that as you see the red kettles on the road, that you give your donations. Whatever amount that you can give will be greatly appreciated,” he said.

Monies contributed to this year’s drive will go towards Christmas feeding programmes. The Salvation Army will also bring cheer to a number of institutions, including hospitals and children’s homes.