Tufton plays Santa for children

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton dressed as Santa Claus to hand toys to the children in four paediatric wards across the island on Monday.

The children from the St Ann’s Bay, Falmouth, Cornwall and Savanna-la-Mar hospitals expressed delight in smiles and laughter as the minister made his way to each of them staying on the respective wards.

Tufton also took the opportunity to interact with the staff members and some parents who were present.

“COVID has affected us all in numerous ways and as we try to grapple with this continued reality, we have to accept that we may not be able to do some of the things we would like. The pandemic, however, has taught us to appreciate the small things, and what these visits were about was spreading joy,” said Tufton.

The minister said that even as coronavirus variants sweep the globe, children were fully deserving of “a moment to embrace at least a semblance of joy”.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Tufton urged Jamaicans to concentrate on the real meaning of the season and do what they could to spread Christmas cheer.

“For me, it was about the smiles from the children in the paediatric wards. For you, it could be a hug, it could be giving a helping hand or even inviting a neighbour to Christmas dinner. Do what you can and give love this Christmas because we are all still in this together,” Tufton said.