18-year-old killed in St Ann bike crash

Eighteen-year-old Jevaughn Haughton of Philadelphia, Bamboo, St Ann died as a result of injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle collision along the Bamboo main road on Friday.

The police report that about 10:30 p.m., Haughton was driving a motorcycle towards Lillyfield when he collided with another motorcycle that was travelling in the opposite direction and had stopped along the roadway.

Both drivers received injuries and were taken to the St Ann's Bay Hospital.

Haughton was pronounced dead while the other man is being treated.

